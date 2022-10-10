Warsop pub to host protection and prevention talk with lost dog charity founder

Phil James, founder of Drone To Home – a lost dogs search and rescue charity – will be speaking with dog owners at a public event at The Hare and Hounds pub on Church Street, on Tuesday, October 18.

The evening will start at 7.30pm and include a talk from charity founder, Phil, about the best actions to take when a dog goes missing.

Assisting with searches for lost domestic pets, the charity aims to coordinate search and rescue operations and educate domestic animal owners by issuing owner safety awareness.

Phil James with the Drone to Home - lost dog search and rescue - team.

Yvonne Pannifer, a Warsop resident who approached The Hare and Hounds about setting up the talk, said Phil has reunited more than 1,000 owners with their dogs in just three years.

Yvonne is a dog lover who wants owners to be aware of how best to protect their dog and prevent loss.

She said: “I have been following Drone to Home for a while on Facebook, sharing posts about missing dogs.

Yvonne with her bulldogs.

“I was impressed at Phil's success in reuniting owners with their dogs.

“I attended one of his talks on personal security and came away with helpful tips on awareness of personal surroundings and safety when out and about.

“Phil also spoke a little about the work he does, free of charge, when dogs go missing.

“I then saw he was starting to offer free talks on the best course of action to take should you ever lose your dog.