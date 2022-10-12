The Nottinghamshire branch of mental health charity Mind is holding a family fancy dress run at Sherwood Pines Forest Park, near Edwinstowe.

The event, on Sunday, December 4, is one of 10 ‘Mental Elf’ fundraisers taking place across the country raising money for the charity.

The ticket price – £18 for adults – includes a medal and goody bag at the finish line of the 5km run, as well as a donation to Mind.

Jo Sanders, Partnerships and Promotions Lead for Nottinghamshire Mind, pictured alongside the Mansfield Building Society mascot.

Jo Sanders, Nottinghamshire Mind partnerships and promotions lead, said: “With more than 120 people and dogs already signed up to run and support from local businesses and other organisations, it’s clear community mental health support is so important to people in Nottinghamshire.

“Everyone supporting Nottinghamshire Mind’s Mental Elf, whether running, volunteering, sponsoring or donating, is making a real difference to real people in their community.”

The Mansfield Building Society has been announced as headline sponsor of the event.

Jo said: “The sponsorship will enable us to make the event the best it can be and ensure more of the funds raised by runners can be used supporting the mental health of our communities.

Vickie Preston, society head of human resources, said: “Nottinghamshire Mind is our 2022 charity partner and colleagues have been fundraising all year.

“This sponsorship will be a fitting climax to what has been a hugely worthwhile and successful endeavour.”

The event will also feature family fun events, including activities, crafting and a visit from Santa.