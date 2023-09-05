News you can trust since 1952
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Transformation of Sutton building into business centre nearing completion

The renovations of Sutton’s High Pavement House have taken another step towards completion with the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof.
By Ashfield Council, contibutorContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST
The former Department of Work and Pensions building on High Pavement is currently being refurbished by Ashfield Council as part of £6.27 million secured from the Future High Streets Fund.

Despite a previous refurbishment in 2019 by a private investor, a considerable amount of work is needed to bring it the building to current standards.

Therefore, the Council is investing £3m into renovations to ensure it is fit for purpose for the next 30+ years, creating high quality facilities for our communities and local businesses to benefit from. Energy efficient measures have been installed including air-source heat pumps, as well insulation and the photovoltaic panels.

Coun Matt Relf and Coun Jason Zadrozny with Miller Knight staff on the roof of High Pavement House. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)Coun Matt Relf and Coun Jason Zadrozny with Miller Knight staff on the roof of High Pavement House. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Coun Matt Relf and Coun Jason Zadrozny with Miller Knight staff on the roof of High Pavement House. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Plans for High Pavement House are to deliver a unique, bespoke Makerspace on the ground floor and basement which will allow users access to professional equipment and tools for woodworking, metalworking, textiles, printmaking, and other crafts.

The first floor will house 14 modern office spaces to rent. An education hub will also operate from High Pavement House from spring 2024, focusing on vocational training courses.

The Makerspace is set to open early next year, whilst the office spaces will be available to rent from the autumn.

Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead for growth, regeneration and local planning, said “This is an exciting step in the project, seeing the cranes on site and the progress on the interior of the building is making it all feel real now.

"We can’t wait to open the doors and let people see what we’ve been working on. Whether you’re a maker looking forward to using machines and tools in the Makerspace, or an entrepreneur wanting your first office, there’s something for everyone."

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “Our plans for the district don’t stop here with High Pavement House, they are only the beginning. With our Towns Deal funding, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and Future High Streets Fund we will reinvigorate our town centres, starting a cultural revolution.

"A shift to the future Ashfield, a place where businesses and people can thrive, a place of innovation and opportunities for all.”

If you are interested in renting an office space, please email [email protected].

The council has already completed one project from the Future High Streets Funding: the renovation and transformation of the former Yorkshire Bank on Low Street, Sutton, into a café and catering workshop space.

Improvement works to transform the derelict Fox Street site into a new market space and car park will be starting in the coming months.

