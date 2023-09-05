Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sutton Heritage Society, who previously ran visits to the Sutton mill, is hosting two open days, on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 17, from 11am-3pm, allowing residents to see the newly refurbished windmill.

The Prospect Place mill is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine built across Sutton centuries ago. It dates to 1823 and was in operation as a flour mill until 1895.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Council completed the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed building last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sutton Heritage Society with Councillors outside Lindley's Windmill. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)

Most Popular

Over the past seven weeks, the council has replaced the flat roof with a conical roof to help prevent water damage, replaced the floor inside and cleaned the building to ensure it can be preserved for years to come. There will also be a new information board produced, detailing the history of the mills in Ashfield.

Coun Sarah Madigan, ward member for Leamington, said “We are over the moon with the restoration works to the windmill, it’s a very special and interesting historical building that we are lucky to have in Ashfield. We are proud to preserve it for future generations. We encourage anyone who is interested to come and visit the mill on these open days.”