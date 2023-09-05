Open days planned at newly restored Lindley's Windmill in Sutton
Sutton Heritage Society, who previously ran visits to the Sutton mill, is hosting two open days, on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 17, from 11am-3pm, allowing residents to see the newly refurbished windmill.
The Prospect Place mill is Ashfield’s last remaining mill out of the nine built across Sutton centuries ago. It dates to 1823 and was in operation as a flour mill until 1895.
Ashfield Council completed the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed building last month.
Over the past seven weeks, the council has replaced the flat roof with a conical roof to help prevent water damage, replaced the floor inside and cleaned the building to ensure it can be preserved for years to come. There will also be a new information board produced, detailing the history of the mills in Ashfield.
Coun Sarah Madigan, ward member for Leamington, said “We are over the moon with the restoration works to the windmill, it’s a very special and interesting historical building that we are lucky to have in Ashfield. We are proud to preserve it for future generations. We encourage anyone who is interested to come and visit the mill on these open days.”
Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “The windmill is a fantastic piece of Ashfield’s history and seeing it is special, so make sure you don’t miss your chance. The council is keen to celebrate our rich industrial heritage with projects like this, whilst looking to the future of the District; Ashfield as a place of innovation, technology and prosperity.”