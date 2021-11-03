Mansfield and Ashfield NHS heroes in running for top awards

Dozens of staff, from doctors to domestics, surgeons to security guards, are in the running to be honoured at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s annual staff excellence awards.

The shortlist is made up of people and teams carrying out many different roles across the trust’s three hospitals – Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark – following more than 400 nominations from staff, patients and visitors, including a people’s award category, open to the public and run in partnership with your Chad.

Judging took place last month, involving trust directors, governors and staff, as well as Chad reader Beverley Cooper, who answered the trust’s appeal in your Chad for a member of the public to join the panel.Beverley said: “It was a real honour to be part of this year’s judging at what is my local hospital.

Anita Edwards, activity coordinator at King’s Mill Hospital, picks up the people’s award at the 2019 awards.

“It was humbling to see all the different nominations for our amazing NHS staff.

“After the last couple of years they’ve had, it’s nice to see so much praise for them, especially from members of the public who have been touched and moved by their actions.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the winners revealed at the virtual ceremony at the end of the month.”

Nominations

Paul Robinson, trust chief executive, said: “We received so many strong nominations this year from staff and public and I know the judges had a really tough time choosing who should win each category, especially as the awards are only a snapshot of some of the fantastic things that are happening across our hospitals, thanks to the hard work of colleagues.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate as it means so much to the person or team recognised. All teams and individuals nominated should take pride in the fact that a colleagues or a patient has taken the time to nominate them for the care or service they provide.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication shown by all colleagues across our hospitals, especially over the past 20 months, and I would like to thank all of you for your dedication. Although this year’s award ceremony will be virtual once again in order to keep our patients and each other as safe as we can, I’m really looking forward to celebrating with those of you who have been shortlisted and to thank you personally for your contribution and commitment to Sherwood.”The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, November 26.

The shortlist:

Care award of the year (clinical):

Pat Burdzinska, housekeeper;

Lisa Evans, healthcare support worker;

Julie Paget, critical care nurse.

Care award of the year (non-clinical):

Jennie Cullen, patient pathway coordinator;

Melanie Edgar, patient pathway coordinator;

Stacey Watkinson-Brown, pathology supervisor.

Chris McFarlane award, for training and development:

Sue Elliot, medical education quality manager;

Nikki Green, e-Learning development officer;

Jenny Shepherd, paediatric consultant, ward 25.

Clinical rising star:

Declan Parsons, physiotherapy assistant;

Amy Rowland, physiotherapy assistant;

Elizabeth Smith, senior physiotherapist.

Doctor and consultant award (individual):

Zahid Noor, respiratory consultant;

Dr Jane Selwyn, GP-SFH mass vaccination workforce;

Dr Owain Thompson, consultant anaesthetist.

Doctor and consultant award (team):

Oosama Choudry and Dr Mohammed Waheed, Newark urgent treatment centre;

Colorectal surgery team.

Fundraiser of the year:

Joanna Freeman and pharmacy team;

Sarah Sarjant and maternity;

Lisa Thompson, lymphedema specialist nurse.

Healthier communites award

Chaplaincy team;

Community vaccination programme;

Outpatient parenteral antibiotic therapy.

Most improved team:

Emergency assessment unit;

Security team;

Ward 34.

Multi-displinary team of the year:

Annual leave and overtime working group;

Asymptomatic testing team;

Climate action team.

Non-clinical rising star:

Deborah Kearsley, head of operational human resources;

Charlotte McIntyre, communications officer;

Chloe Ward, operations assistant.

Non-clinical services individual of the year:

Hayley Gannon, pharmacy stores assistant;

Donna Mariner, head of recruitment and rostering;

Craig Short, audit and improvement officer.

Non-clinical services team of the year:

Hostess and catering teams;

Procurement;

Project management office.

Nursing, midwifery and allied health professions (individual):

Becky Holmes, preceptorship support nurse;

Becky Loveridge, head of occupational health/lead nurse;

Sally Palmer, nurse consultant infection prevention and control.

Nursing, midwifery and allied health professions (team):

Community Midwives;

King’s Mill and Newark Operating Theatre Teams;

Ward 32.

People’s award:

Mr Desai/orthopaedics team/ward 21/occupational therapy;

Intensive critical care unit;

Ward 25.

Specialist healthcare award (individual):

James Blacknell, extended scope practitioner, physiotherapy;

Roy Dean, chief respiratory physiologist, cardio-respiratory ;

Heidi Macmillan, lead nurse, tissue viability;

Kathleen Millard, clinical chemistry manager, pathology.

Specialist healthcare award (team):

Colorectal nurse specialists;

Medical equipment management department/clinical engineering;

Point of care testing team.

Volunteer of the year:

Margaret Hurrell, butterfly volunteer;

MRI volunteers, Newark;

Newark Hospital main reception volunteers.