Nominate your NHS hero at King's Mill or Mansfield hospital for a top award

Staff at the trust – which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals – can be nominated for a special public award.

The People’s Award, backed by your Chad, is one of the categories in the trust’s annual Staff Excellence Awards and celebrates members of staff who go above and beyond to deliver outstanding care or service, from porters and cleaners, nurses and doctors, through to administration staff and managers.

Nominations can be made for departments, ward teams or an individual member of staff at one of the three hospitals.

Richard Mitchell, trust chief executive, said: “Opening up a special award to nominations from the public is a fantastic way for patients and families to show their appreciation for the dedicated people who work at Sherwood, who often go above and beyond to provide outstanding patient care.

“These awards aim to highlight where a team or an individual has truly made a difference and exceeded expectations. Your nominations, whether the individual is shortlisted or not, help Sherwood colleagues feel recognised and appreciated. We will let every colleague nominated know they have been recognised for the care they have provided to patients throughout the last year.”

‘Exceptional care’

Last year’s People’s Award winner was the specialist antenatal diabetes team, which was nominated by a patient and her husband for the ‘exceptional care’ they received before and throughout the patient’s pregnancy.

Karen Evans, diabetes specialist midwife, said: “Despite the difficult circumstances last year, we continued to remain committed to providing the best patient care for women and their families, and to receive the recognition for that was overwhelming. We were all so proud of each other and very humbled.”

Nominations close on Friday, September 17, at 5pm. As well as The People’s Award, 20 other awards nominated for by staff will be handed out at an awards ceremony on Friday, November 26.

Nominations can be made via an online form on the SFH website or posted to Communications Team, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, Trust HQ, King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 4JL. Please provide your name, telephone number, your nomination and reason for nominating in no more than 200 words.