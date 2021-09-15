Chad reader wanted to join hospital awards judging panel

For the first time, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, as well as Newark Hospital – is seeking a Chad reader to join its Staff Excellence Awards’ judging panel.

It wants someone to offer the perspective of a member of the public, and to have input in choosing this year’s winners and runners-up.

The trust’s annual awards recognise and celebrate NHS staff ‘who have gone above and beyond in delivering outstanding patient care and services during the last 12 months’, a period which includes the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the roll-out of the Covid vaccination.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

To hear the extraordinary efforts of SFH staff first-hand and help choose this year’s winners, all you have to do is email your name to [email protected]

A winner will be randomly selected and contacted prior to judging – judging will take place online in the week beginning September 27, and last about two hours. The public judge needs access to a suitable device and internet connection, or be available to attend King’s Mill Hospital at the time of judging.

Patients and members of the public now have an additional week to nominate well-deserving NHS staff, as the deadline for submissions has been extended to Friday, September 24, at 5pm.