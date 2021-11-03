Crackdown targets Mansfield town centre crime and anti-social behaviour

Starting at 6am, police and staff from charity Framework ‘engaged with four local rough sleepers who were obstructing local businesses’.

Police officers then worked with members of the Mansfield Business Improvement District team and Mansfield Council officers tackling issues affecting businesses, such as theft, begging and antisocial behaviour.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said eight suspected shoplifting offences were prevented by officers and six suspects were detained – one was arrested, another interviewed under caution and two handed fines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation began at 6am and continued until pubs and clubs closed.

Two other suspects were dealt with by the restorative justice process, whereby first-time, or low-level offenders are instructed to return or pay for goods with the agreement of the stores they have targeted.

Fifteen parking tickets were issued throughout the day as community support officers, neighbourhood wardens and traffic wardens targeted nuisance cycling, e-scooter use and inconsiderate parking.

Crackdown

PC Kevin Marshall, Mansfield town centre beat manager, said: “The idea is to flood the town with police and partners on a particular day to crack down on issues we know upset businesses – things like shoplifting, public drinking and anti-social behaviour.

“Some officers were visible and others were wearing plain-clothes – watching and waiting to respond to incidents.

“As a town centre policing team, most of us live on Mansfield and we care about it. We want to make it a better place to visit and work in by tackling the issues that put people off.

“We want people to say ‘I want to visit Mansfield’ and that’s what this is all about – giving people more reasons to support their town.”

The police presence continued into the late evening as licensing officers checked pubs and clubs.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, said: “These day-to-day problems affect all of us who care about the town.

“Making people feel safe in our town centre is a top priority for the council and we look forward to supporting many more of these days of action in the near future.”

Tom Wilson, of the BID, said: “It has been a tough couple of years for local businesses, but things are slowly starting to get better.

“Christmas is a vital time for them so we want to send a clear message to people whose behaviour may put people off from coming to Mansfield – we won’t tolerate it and we will deal with you if you overstep the mark.”