King’s Mill Hospital critical care team ‘thrilled’ at nomination for top award

The team have been nominated for the Chad-backed people’s award at the hospital trust’s Staff Excellence Awards.

The nomination came after adult nursing student Nichola Shenton spent time working with the team over the past year.

The 37-year-old said: “I was amazed by the skill and compassion shown by the staff in the most arduous circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The critical care team at King’s Mill Hospital.

“They worked well as a team, caring for their patients, and even though they might have felt tired or overwhelmed, they still found the time to mentor a student.

"The staff, the management and the culture were something I had not experienced in other hospitals and made me realise Sherwood Forest Hospitals and the critical care unit is an outstanding place to work and be treated.

“I was that impressed by it that it made me want to work for the trust and I’m joining in a permanent role in January.”

Adult nursing student Nichola Shenton while on placement at King's Mill Hospital.

Shortlisted

The People’s Award is one of 19 staff excellence awards run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill in Sutton, as well as Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

It invites members of the public, as well as hospital staff and volunteers to nominate a team or member of staff who has gone above and beyond to provide remarkable care.

The critical care unit is one of three teams shortlisted for the award, alongside Ward 25 children’s ward and the multi-displinary team of Vikram Desai/orthopaedics team/Ward 21/occupational therapy, both at King’s Mill.

Tina Wright, lead nurse for the critical care unit, said: “We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted.

“It’s touching that the nomination has come from a student who has spent time with us.

“Although we work really hard looking after and treating patients, it’s important we take the time to give students the best experience and support their learning as they are the future of our NHS.

“We’re pleased to hear Nichola enjoyed her time with us and witnessed the care that we’re giving to patients on a day-to-day basis.”

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony later this month.