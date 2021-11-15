Plans submitted to convert former Mansfield Woodhouse funeral home into 'education establishment'

Details are sketchy, but the application form submitted on behalf of First Class Tailored Solutions to Mansfield District Council’s planning team requests a change of use from a funeral home to an educational facility.

The property is described as a large, detached bungalow-type building, in Swam Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, and was previously owned by Co-op Funeral Care.

It is understood that the building will be used to educate young people with special educational and other needs.

The application will be considered by Mansfield District Council

A heritage statement, issued as part of the application process, states that the property is “adjacent to the conservation area of Mansfield Woodhouse.

However, the proposed change of usage will not have any negative impact on the character of the conservation area. There is no structural development planned at the site, only internal change of usage.

"All personnel will remain on the site during the hours of operation. Additionally, there will be a maximum of four cars parked at the site during the day, and a small window of time, at the start and end of the day, when some learners will be dropped off/collected by taxis in a staggered pattern.

"At the moment the site is neglected in terms of weeds, the grounds look generally unkempt. We will maintain the site, ensuring it is tidy and presentable, thereby enhancing the site compared to its current condition.”

The site currently has provision for three cars, and the applicant seeks permission for one extra vehicle.

Mansfield District Council will make a decision at a future date.