NHS heroes at Sutton children's ward in running for top hospital honour after going extra mile for pregnant mum and toddler are up for top award

The team on Ward 25, a children’s ward, at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital are one of three teams shortlisted for the Chad-backed people’s award at the hospital’s staff excellence awards.

The award gives people the opportunity to say thank you and recognise a member of staff or a team who has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding care to you or a family member – and ward 25 have been shortlisted alongside the intensive and critical care unit and ward 21/orthopaedics/occupational therapy.

It is one of 19 awards at the staff excellence awards run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, as well as Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

The children’s ward team were nominated for their care looking after Rachael Keetley, who was staying with her two-year-old daughter on the ward in July after an operation – and went into labour while there.

She said the team went the extra mile to ensure she could stay with her daughter, while also stay comfortable in labour.

‘Fantastic’

Rachael said: “My two-year-old came for ear-nose-throat surgery and the staff were all fantastic and patient with her.

“Not only were the ward staff respectful and caring towards my child, they went above and beyond to care for me too.

“They were reassuring and just overall incredible. I cannot thank them enough – the care that they gave myself and my daughter is a perfect example of outstanding care.”

Rachael, from Newark, was moved to the maternity ward just before she was ready to give birth and she was discharged with her new baby at the same time as her daughter was, with both children meeting for the very first time in the hospital corridor.

Sarah Jenkins, ward leader, said: “We always try to do everything we can for our patients, but also their parents or families members too as we know it can be a worrying time for them and they want to stay with their children.

“We’re really pleased we were able to keep Rachael with her daughter for as long as possible.”

The winners will be announced at the end of the month at a virtual awards event.