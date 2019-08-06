Police reissue CCTV appeal into Kirkby knife point robbery

Nottinghamshire Police officers have re-issued pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with a knife point robbery in Kirkby.

A 67-year-old man was threatened with a knife by a man who tried to snatch his wallet.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim managed to prevent him taking the wallet from his jacket pocket in Central Avenue, Kirkby, at 7.24pm on Tuesday, July 16.

The man, who was described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and aged around 40, then led the victim at knife-point to nearby Manor Crescent but then fled when he called out for help.

The man pictured on CCTV may have information that could help the enquiry.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 904 of July 16,2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.