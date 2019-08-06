Parking tickets aplenty for high street business

A Warsop florists has been hit with three parking tickets in the past three months while loading and unloading stock.

Debbie Walls, co-owner of Buds and Blooms, on High Street, which has been operating in the town for the past 14 years, said the issue is 'getting out of hand'.

She said: "Our work van and personal vehicles have received individual tickets and it's starting to get out of hand, the business is run by me and my sister and we just don't have the time to dispute the fines.

"On a couple of occasions we have literally just stepped inside to answer a phone call and before we know it there is a fine displayed on our vehicle, there is no compassion and the warden does not even allow you the chance to move your car.

"Its hard enough trying to survive as a small business, without having fines, people don't come out in Warsop enough as it is and this will only put them off further."

Councillor Wayne Williamson-Cooper, Mansfield District Council member for Meden said:" I understand that the warden is just doing their job, but I do feel that when it comes to the businesses having to load and unload there the warden should use their discretion and give some leeway to them.

"We don't want to be seen to be killing off businesses by causing them extra problems that are completely unnecessary"

A spokeswoman from Nottinghamshire County Council said:" Loading and unloading is a permitted activity on most parking restrictions as long as it is a relatively continuous activity and the goods are bulky or heavy. For safety reasons, loading is not permitted on no stopping restrictions such as zig-zag markings. In other locations such as on single or double yellow lines, a Civil Enforcement Officer in Nottinghamshire will always check if the driver is within close proximity of the vehicle and, if appropriate loading is taking place, they will allow it to continue until finished.

“A delivery van associated with the florists did receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) when the van was noted as parked within one of the 30 minute bays on the High Street for nearly an hour with no activity taking place. These short-stay bays are essential to allow visitors to the town quick and convenient access to the shops. If traders use these spaces for long periods then they are restricting the access for customers.

“Appealing against a Penalty Charge Notice in Nottinghamshire is very easy. There is a web link on the reverse of the PCNs that allows the recipient to make that appeal via an electronic form which halts the progression of the PCN until the appeal is examined. If any recipient of a PCN has any mitigating circumstances that they want to be considered then they are advised always to use the appeal process. We will write back to them after consideration of all the evidence we have and usually within two weeks of receipt of an appeal.”