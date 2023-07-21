West Nottinghamshire College has asked Mansfield Council for permission to make changes to its Chesterfield Road South campus .

It wants to demolish the derelict School of Art site alongside the building’s link to the historic Ashfield House.

Ashfield House’s rear extension would also be demolished, although the main building would be retained.

West Nottinghamshire College's Chesterfield Road Campus. (Photo by: West Nottinghamshire College)

The college left the facilities in 2014 after relocating art and design services to its main Derby Road campus.

Members of the council’s planning committee are recommended to approve the plans when they next meet on July 31.

Papers reveal a new 1.343 sq metres education space, over two floors, is planned.

The would see a T-levels centre – focusing on vocational courses and helping people into skilled work – on the lower ground floor of the rebuilt building.

A library, toilets, ‘circulation space’, plant room, 10 classrooms and additional teaching rooms are also promised.

The college also pledged to find a “beneficial use” for Ashfield House as part of the plans.

The college said: “This facility will represent a multi-million-pound investment in the Mansfield community.

“In addition to the construction jobs created, there will be contracts for local contractors during the construction process and throughout the building’s lifetime.

“This together with the attraction of additional students into the town will have a major beneficial impact on the local economy.

“The existing School of Arts Building is no longer fit for purpose to deliver a high-quality education experience.

“The classrooms provide an inadequate environment for modern education delivery that meets modern standards and the aspirations of both students and businesses.”

The scheme is part of a larger project at the campus aimed at addressing low skill levels across Mansfield.

The college said: “It will provide a tech centre where the college, Nottingham Trent University and businesses can work together on projects to support the increased use of technology.

“Students can gain valuable experience to support their progression to higher education or work and businesses can gain access to support and a future workforce.”

Overall, £8.861m is expected to be spent on the campus.