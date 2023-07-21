The open evening will provide a chance for people to see the results of the recent MakerSpace survey, have a question-and-answer session with the MakerSpace committee, and learn more about the MakerSpace.

The committee will also be sharing their own makes, as well as demonstrating the type of equipment that could be used in the MakerSpace.

The MakerSpace, set to open later this year, will occupy the ground floor of the renovated High Pavement House, and will provide a unique opportunity for people to use professional equipment creating, crafting, making, and inventing in a tailor-made space in Ashfield.

An artist's impression of how the completed High Pavement House business hub and Makerspace will look. (Photo by: Guy Taylor Associates)

The council has already completed one project from this funding: the renovation and transformation of the former Yorkshire Bank on Low Street, Sutton, into a café and workshop space, and improvement works will be starting this year on the derelict Fox Street site as part of the funding.

Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead for regeneration and planning, who will attend the event, said “We are so excited to be able to share more details about the MakerSpace at this open evening.

