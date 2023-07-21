News you can trust since 1952
MakerSpace open evening to showcase new Sutton development

Residents are invited to attend a MakerSpace open evening on Tuesday, July 25, from 7-9pm at Sutton Community Academy theatre.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:22 BST

The open evening will provide a chance for people to see the results of the recent MakerSpace survey, have a question-and-answer session with the MakerSpace committee, and learn more about the MakerSpace.

The committee will also be sharing their own makes, as well as demonstrating the type of equipment that could be used in the MakerSpace.

The MakerSpace, set to open later this year, will occupy the ground floor of the renovated High Pavement House, and will provide a unique opportunity for people to use professional equipment creating, crafting, making, and inventing in a tailor-made space in Ashfield.

An artist's impression of how the completed High Pavement House business hub and Makerspace will look. (Photo by: Guy Taylor Associates)An artist's impression of how the completed High Pavement House business hub and Makerspace will look. (Photo by: Guy Taylor Associates)
The former Department for Work and Pensions building is currently being refurbished by Ashfield Council as part of the £6.27million secured from the Future High Streets Fund.

The council has already completed one project from this funding: the renovation and transformation of the former Yorkshire Bank on Low Street, Sutton, into a café and workshop space, and improvement works will be starting this year on the derelict Fox Street site as part of the funding.

Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead for regeneration and planning, who will attend the event, said “We are so excited to be able to share more details about the MakerSpace at this open evening.

“The committee are a friendly and talented bunch of residents who have passion for making and creating. They have dedicated countless hours towards the MakerSpace project so it would be fantastic for as many people to attend the event as possible.”

