Work will see the demolition of its 90-year-old buildings – described by the council as “at the end of its life and requires replacement” – to be replaced by new classrooms and a “working kitchen”.

Rob Rumsby, headteacher, said: “The old buildings were cutting edge for the 1930s. The classrooms were only supposed to be a temporary arrangement after the original burnt down in Doe Lea.”

Bramley Vale Primary School, on York Crescent, Bramley Vale, (Photo by: Google Maps)

The new development is being built around the existing hall after a new Early Years building was constructed eight years ago. The lower part of the school, which is a more recent construction, is due to be remodelled at the end of the building project.

The school, on York Crescent, which has 155 pupils and capacity for 175, aged three to 11.

During the partial re-build, two classrooms, the school hall, offices, library and additional learning spaces will be provided in a ‘learning village’ on what was the school field.

Mr Rumsby said: “The staff team worked tirelessly to pack up the school over two days. We were thankful for the support offered by Morgan Sindall and associates. We were also able to give some old furniture away to local community groups and other local schools.

“We are also grateful to the local authority for agreeing to our request for a new working kitchen. With the current challenges to families, it is important we are able to cook fresh, tasty and nourishing meals for the children.”

He said everyone was “really excited” about the next chapter of the school’s journey.

"The governors and I have been pushing hard for the best outcome for the community and future prosperity of the local area.

“And despite collapsing floors, this year's Key Stage 2 results were through the roof.”