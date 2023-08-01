M1 junction near Mansfield set to be redesigned as drivers face 1,100 hours of delays costing over £4.5m per year

The figures come from research by transport body Midlands Connect which found commuters snarled up in traffic is costing the economy £419.72 an hour in rush hour, every day.

National Highways has put forward three possible redesigns for the junction, where the A38 meets the M1 at South Normanton.

On Sunday, July 30, Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, welcomed MP Richard Holden, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, to Junction 28 of the M1 to discuss plans to improve the junction.

Mr Fletcher, who has been campaigning for improvements to the junction since his election in 2019, said: “The roads minister’s visit demonstrates my campaign has put the problems with the current junction firmly on the Department for Transport’s radar.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Richard to the Pinxton Interchange to discuss the options put forward.”

Mr Fletcher held a Westminster Hall Debate, where he put forward the case for funding to the minister, he has further raised the issue with Midlands Connect and held a meeting with Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

He said: “These schemes range in cost, complexity, the long-term cost-benefit and how future-proof the designs will be.

“I would like to see the most comprehensive design possible being implemented at this junction, as it will ensure congestion is eliminated, provide the best support for local businesses and reduce long-term noise and air pollution for local residents.

“ I look forward to future meetings with National Highways and officials in the Department for Transport following further consultation on these designs.”

Mr Holden welcomed the proposals. He said: ‘We all want to see some progress made here at Junction 28. We're going to have to see in terms of budgets and what can be achieved, but this is very much on our agenda.”