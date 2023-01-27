Partial rebuild plans for ‘poorly’ constructed primary school near Mansfield

Derbyshire Council has already given its backing to the scheme to knock down part of Bramley Vale Primary School, on York Crescent, and create a more fit-for-purpose site for pupils to enjoy,.

The details are now being considered by the authority’s planning chiefs.

Consultant Concertus highlighted the “poor quality of the building fabric of the school generally”, but particularly the original 1930s section, stating: “The original part of the school has been at the top of Derbyshire Council’s buildings a risk register for many years and has a condition backlog of £1.1 million.

Bramley Vale Primary School.

“The project at Bramley Vale Primary School therefore is for the replacement of the original part of the school, except for the main hall.”

The application proposes the Key Stage 1 and 2 classroom block and the main hall be kept, along with the relatively newly-built nursery block.

Concertus said: “The proposed new accommodation will include three classroom areas with direct external access, library, shared afterschool club with new staff and admin accommodation.

“There will be a dedicated kitchen facility that will serve the school, replacing the servery facility that provided meals from off site.

“A main entrance into the school has been provided and can be accessed directly from the school gates via a short flight of steps or alternatively ramped access has been provided immediately adjacent.”

During public consultation, parents particularly approved of the creation of a new kitchen, which would mean meals could be cooked on site, enhancing their nutritional content.

The application includes the installation of temporary classroom to accommodate the displaced children during construction, and proposes the work be carried out in phases to allow the school to remain open and avoid disruption.