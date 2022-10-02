Delight over Ofsted praise for primary school near Mansfield

Bramley Vale Primary School has been rated ‘good’ following a visit of inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

The newly-published report says: “Pupils enjoy attending Bramley Vale school. They feel part of a school family. They appreciate their teachers’ efforts to make learning interesting and fun. Pupils say

there is always lots to look forward to every school day.

It's a thumbs-up for the Ofsted report from Bramley Vale Primary School headteacher Rob Rumsby and pupils.

“Teachers have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and conduct. Pupils behave well. They are polite and friendly. They often treat each other with consideration and respect.

They usually behave well in lessons.

"The anti-bullying ambassadors are proud of the role they play in promoting kindness within the school.

“The school’s values of ‘pride, positivity, independence, resilience, kindness and a sense of adventure and creativity’ run through many of the activities that pupils enjoy.”

Rob Rumsby, headteacher, said: “We are a family school and our motto is ‘every child, every day’. The whole team work hard to make sure a school day at Bramley Vale is memorable, full of fun and laughter.

“We are delighted by our ‘good’ judgement and this was recognition of how hard children, parents, governors and all the staff have worked.”

“We were proud of how the children spoke with pride about the school.

“We value learning and progress in all areas of a child’s development and send our children out into the world confident and ready to meet new challenges.”

To further improve, school leaders were urged to ensure the curriculum is well planned in all areas, that staff ‘have the knowledge and skills they need to deliver the reading curriculum effectively’ and that ‘staff have the training, support and time they need to lead their areas of responsibility well’.

Mr Rumsby said: “This year we are growing a love of writing to complement all the work done to develop lifelong readers. We are not a school that stands still and rests on its laurels.

“We have new school buildings in construction next year and, with our amazing grounds, we will continue to develop our CRAVE curriculum.”

