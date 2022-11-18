Small businesses across Mansfield and Ashfield launched a community Christmas dog market at No 5 Bistro in Berry Hill, Mansfield.

Carrie Austin, a 42-year-old photographer from Skegby, was taking photos on the day in exchange for donations to Toby’s food bank.

The food bank was set up in September by Sarah Meehan, of Mansfield Woodhouse, and Sammy Russell, from Sutton, following concerns about the spiralling cost of living. Sarah and Sammy have since distributed hundreds of donations to pet owners in need.

The Christmas dog market team.

On launching the food bank, Sarah said: “It is something my friend and I just thought about launching for Mansfield and Ashfield, as we know communities are struggling right now – and it is important to be there for our pets.”

The Christmas market included stalls from dog food and accessory businesses such as Love Burt Handcrafted Frames, Duggie’s Delights, Toby Doggy Deli and Henry & George at the Berry Hill bistro.

Droves of dog lovers came along to support, making donations of pet food as payment for a pup portrait from Carrie Austin Photography.

An adorable portrait shared by Carrie from the event.

Visitors could browse stalls, supporting the small businesses while enjoying refreshments from the bistro as they queued for their photos.

Carrie said: “It was an incredible turnout from doors open – and for the duration of the event. We met so many cute dogs. Around 40 had a photo shoot and they enjoyed the atmosphere of the market. Humans and dogs enjoyed the food No 5 had to offer.

“The amount of donations were incredible and very humbling. There will be a lot of dogs that can now eat thanks to people’s generosity. Thank you to everyone who came along, supported our businesses – let us fuss their dogs – and helped the dog food bank.”

Linzi Pownall of No 5 bistro said: “It was brilliant. Absolutely amazing and I look forward to many more. Fantastic afternoon. Well done all.”