Friends launch dog food bank for Mansfield and Ashfield pet owners

Toby’s doggy food bank has been set up as a Facebook group by Sarah Meehan, of Mansfield Woodhouse, and Sammy Russell, from Sutton.

Sarah, who named the food bank after her dog, Toby, said: “As a dog lover, I was really worried about how many dogs will be affected by the rising cost of living.

“It is something my friend and I just thought about launching for Mansfield and Ashfield, as we know communities are struggling right now and it is important to be there for our pets.

“We just want people to know we are here – there is no shame in needing help..

The food bank is not a registered charity and does not accept monetary donations, but will accept donations of dog food, worming tablets and other pet food for cats, rabbits and hamsters – it has donation drop-off points across the area.

Sarah said supporters can make donations at The Rufford Arms on Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, and Natures Medic CBD on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, as well as at Rex Pets Hotel, on Creswell Road, Cuckney, and Personalized 4 All in Handley Arcade, Mansfield town centre.

Sarah said: “I have picked up one of our first donations from Rex Pet Hotel, and I was so emotional to see the support given.

“I had a car full of food donated.

“We are so grateful. Even if we can just help one or two people in the area with their dogs, it will be worth it.

“We won’t be covering vet bills, but we can offer donations of food for cats and other pets too.

“We just want to be able to provide owners with support, so they do not have to look at re-homing their dogs as a first thought – there is another option.

“Times are tough. We just want to offer this support to pet owners who may be facing difficult decisions right now.”

People can reach out by callign Sarah on 07763 878338 or Sammy on 075984 64392.