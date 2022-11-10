Warm Rooms open their doors to help Mansfield residents struggling in winter

The council's wellbeing team approached various community organisations and providers who can offer a warm welcome for anyone struggling to heat their homes during the cost of living crisis.

Many of them already run events such as coffee mornings and support groups and were more than willing to be part of the warm rooms scheme in the district to help those who cannot afford to heat their own homes.

The council's Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Mansfield Museum are among its own premises where warm rooms are being set up.

Mansfield Museum.

The project is part of the council’s response after declaring a Cost of Living Emergency in September.

It has also held a Cost of Living Summit to bring various agencies and organisations together to form a co-ordinated response, and has just completed a series of Cost of Living Roadshows to help signpost those

struggling with bills and debts to where they can find support.

The Warm Rooms scheme is running from this month and will be reviewed throughout the winter until March.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “We don’t want to see anyone suffering unnecessarily in this district, because they can't afford to turn on their heating.

“These spaces will enable anyone who is feeling cold to come and have a cup of tea and warm up for a couple of hours.

“Many are offering free refreshments or the chance to have a chat, watch TV, read or play board games.

“Our partners will also be using the Warm Rooms as somewhere people can get advice and support around the cost of living.”

If any organisations would like to be involved in the Warm Rooms scheme, they should email Dominic Ayton, council health and wellbeing team leader, at [email protected]

More information about the scheme and about how to deal with rising bills can be found of the council's cost of living webpages at mansfield.gov.uk/costofliving

Mansfield Warm Rooms Project

Mansfield Museum, Leeming Street: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10am-3pm, tables and chairs, magazine and board games. Free;

The Beacon project, Wood Street: Saturdays, 10am-noon. Warm space with light refreshments and craft activities. Free;

Arena Church, Leeming Street: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am-noon. Free;

Open Door Charity Shop and Community Café, Ladybrook Place: Tuesdays- Saturdays, 9am-3pm. Free toast, tea and coffee;

Switch Up, Barringer Road: Thursdays, 11am-2pm. Free tea, coffee, cake and chat;

Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group, Park Road: Second Thursday of each month, 11am-noon. Free tea, coffee and biscuits and hearing aid support;

Chesterfield Road Methodist Church, Chesterfield Road South: Thursdays, free tea, coffee, cake and chat;

Friends of Bellamy, Trowell Court Community Centre: Wednesday afternoons, free tea and coffee;

Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Jubilee Way South: Mondays, 1-3pm, from November 14, free community room warm room and friendship group with free tea and coffee;

Ladybrook Enterprises, Ladybrook Community Centre, Ladybrook Lane: coffee and chat, Wednesdays, 1.30-3pm, and Thursdays, 3-4.30pm, £1 plus drinks; Time for Tea and Me, Thursdays, 4.30-6pm, £3.50;

Vibrant Warsop, Warsop Methodist Church, Portland Street, Warsop: Mondays,1-3.30pm, Adults arts and crafts group, £3; Tuesdays, 9am-noon, with coffee and chat from 10am-noon, £3; Wednesdays,

open 9am-4pm, with Stay and Play for under-five in term-time mornings, £1 per adult; and Family History Group,1-3pm, £3; Thursdays,1.30-3.30pm, Table Tennis Group, £4;

