Warm Rooms open their doors to help Mansfield residents struggling in winter
Mansfield Council has been working with community groups to ensure there is a network of “warm rooms” where people in need can go in the coming winter months.
The council's wellbeing team approached various community organisations and providers who can offer a warm welcome for anyone struggling to heat their homes during the cost of living crisis.
Many of them already run events such as coffee mornings and support groups and were more than willing to be part of the warm rooms scheme in the district to help those who cannot afford to heat their own homes.
The council's Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Mansfield Museum are among its own premises where warm rooms are being set up.
The project is part of the council’s response after declaring a Cost of Living Emergency in September.
It has also held a Cost of Living Summit to bring various agencies and organisations together to form a co-ordinated response, and has just completed a series of Cost of Living Roadshows to help signpost those
struggling with bills and debts to where they can find support.
The Warm Rooms scheme is running from this month and will be reviewed throughout the winter until March.
Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “We don’t want to see anyone suffering unnecessarily in this district, because they can't afford to turn on their heating.
“These spaces will enable anyone who is feeling cold to come and have a cup of tea and warm up for a couple of hours.
“Many are offering free refreshments or the chance to have a chat, watch TV, read or play board games.
“Our partners will also be using the Warm Rooms as somewhere people can get advice and support around the cost of living.”
If any organisations would like to be involved in the Warm Rooms scheme, they should email Dominic Ayton, council health and wellbeing team leader, at [email protected]
More information about the scheme and about how to deal with rising bills can be found of the council's cost of living webpages at mansfield.gov.uk/costofliving