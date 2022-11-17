Pregnant pig who made dramatic escape from Ollerton farm is star of new film

‘When Pigs Escape’ is a new documentary detailing the brave sow’s story after she escaped from a farm to give birth to her piglets in a woodland area near Ollerton in June last year.

Local filmmaker Jusep Moreno produced, directed and filmed the documentary himself and following a successful premiere in Nottingham, Showcase Cinemas is screening the astounding documentary nationwide this Saturday.

The film recounts Matilda’s escape, discovery in the woods, her return to the farm and the national campaign to save her and her newborn piglets.

Mathilda was destined for slaughter but avoided the chop after escaping from a farm before giving birth in the woods near Ollerton. Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS.

It also features a special Q&A at the end to broaden the conversation around animal rights and veganism.

A proportion of profits from ticket sales will go to Brinsley Animal Rescue and The Surge Sanctuary, the two animal sanctuaries that collaborated to save Matilda and her piglets.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are proud to be screening When Pigs Escape exclusively at Showcase Cinemas nationwide this Saturday.

“It invites the public to look at pigs in a way that they’ve never been shown before.

“The story is truly remarkable and heart-warming, and it deserves to be told on the big screen.”

When Pigs Escape will be screening at Showcase Cinemas nationwide on Saturday at 4pm.