The pop up shop is situated opposite River Island at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Quaker Way.

The unit can be rented at an all-inclusive weekly cost of £250 – excluding vat – covering rent, bills, rates, service charge, basic furnishings and social media promotion.

Founders said its layout covers everything a retailer would need to consider before opening a fulltime shop.

Dave Foulstone, of The Little Lotion company, pictured ahead of the shop's official launch after a series of successful stints at the pop up shop.

Three businesses that have previously operated from the pop up shop now rent a permanent unit at the centre, including family-run business, The Little Lotion Company.

Katy Bacon and Dave Foulstone became the pop up shop’s first tenants last summer, after winning a promotional competition to set up shop for two free weeks.

The couple, who rented the space for additional weeks, now have a permanent unit across from Clintons and Poundland.

Retail consultants Barker Proudlove, work collectively with Four Seasons to manage the marketing and bookings of the space.

Kiera McLaughlin, from Barker Proudlove, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses.

“To test the high street and sit alongside larger retailer names such as River Island and Primark.

“We are already planning to welcome some fantastic small businesses this summer and we are always keen to talk to anyone interested in the space.”

The initiative was specially designed to provide small businesses with the opportunity to showcase their diverse product range to customers visiting Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The pop up team said the space offers a rotating selection and “provides a unique shopping experience” for consumers too.

Rebekah O’Neil, Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre manager, said: “Since its opening last July, we have hosted lots of lovely local businesses whose products have been very popular with our customers.

“We’re also delighted that three of these businesses have gone on to take permanent stores in the centre.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to be located in an established retail destination, alongside popular High Street names, at a greatly subsidised cost.”

