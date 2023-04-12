Once Upon a Time will be officially opening its doors at 11am on Saturday, April 15, with a ribbon cutting and the first ten customers will receive a gift.

The shop is owned by Kay Hung, 38, who moved to the UK from Hong Kong two-years-ago and has lived in Mansfield for six months.

Kay’s business started out as a pop up shop in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and she has now decided to branch out and open her own shop.

Kay Hung is opening her own jewellery store, Once Upon a Time, in Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Kay said: “I have been interested in jewellery design since I was young and after my graduation, I studied jewellery design and production.

"After that, I found a job at a jewellery company which gave me the opportunity to design jewellery and participate in jewellery exhibitions around the world.

"It was definitely and eye-opening experience.”

Kay is a mother of two and has an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

Kay said: “After my kids were born I quit my job and became a housewife.

"Them two years ago my family and I moved from Hong Kong to Kent and I found that there are many craft fairs in the UK, so I decided to start to try selling my own jewellery to different markets.

"It is really satisfying to see customers like the jewellery I made."

Kay moved to Mansfield six months ago to be closer to other members of her family.

She said: “I participated in the Mansfied Christmas Market and it went very well so I started a pop up store and this has led to be opening my own store.

"There have been many changes in the past two years and I really didn’t expect my dream to come true.

"When I came to the UK I got a lot of help and I feel a lot of love.

"I will continue to make more jewellery in the future, and spread this love.