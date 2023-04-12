Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre welcomes new jewellery shop
New jewellery store in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre is a ‘dream come true’ for owner who has always wanted her own business.
Once Upon a Time will be officially opening its doors at 11am on Saturday, April 15, with a ribbon cutting and the first ten customers will receive a gift.
The shop is owned by Kay Hung, 38, who moved to the UK from Hong Kong two-years-ago and has lived in Mansfield for six months.
Kay’s business started out as a pop up shop in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and she has now decided to branch out and open her own shop.
Kay said: “I have been interested in jewellery design since I was young and after my graduation, I studied jewellery design and production.
"After that, I found a job at a jewellery company which gave me the opportunity to design jewellery and participate in jewellery exhibitions around the world.
"It was definitely and eye-opening experience.”
Kay is a mother of two and has an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.
Kay said: “After my kids were born I quit my job and became a housewife.
"Them two years ago my family and I moved from Hong Kong to Kent and I found that there are many craft fairs in the UK, so I decided to start to try selling my own jewellery to different markets.
"It is really satisfying to see customers like the jewellery I made."
Kay moved to Mansfield six months ago to be closer to other members of her family.
She said: “I participated in the Mansfied Christmas Market and it went very well so I started a pop up store and this has led to be opening my own store.
"There have been many changes in the past two years and I really didn’t expect my dream to come true.
"When I came to the UK I got a lot of help and I feel a lot of love.
"I will continue to make more jewellery in the future, and spread this love.
"I am very grateful to the support and help I have received from the Mansfiled BID team and the Four Seasons Shopping Centre team.”