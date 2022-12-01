News you can trust since 1952
Is this how you remember it?

Take a look at these 18 fascinating photos of Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in the 70s and 80s

We are taking a trip down memory lane to the seventies and eighties, and looking at old pictures of Mansfield’s Four Seasons.

By Katrina Taylor
4 minutes ago

Built in the seventies, the shopping centre hasn’t changed much over the years, however the shops inside are very different in 2022 compared to all those years ago.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot your favourite shop from years ago – were you a Saturday worker at Wigfalls, or a shop assistant at Syd Booths?

1. Construction

Construction well underway in the seventies

2. Fountains

The fountains were a source of amusement for children who visited.

3. Littlewoods

Littlewoods was originally where Primark is now.

4. Revolver

Who remembers Revolver?

