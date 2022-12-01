Take a look at these 18 fascinating photos of Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre in the 70s and 80s

We are taking a trip down memory lane to the seventies and eighties, and looking at old pictures of Mansfield’s Four Seasons.

Built in the seventies, the shopping centre hasn’t changed much over the years, however the shops inside are very different in 2022 compared to all those years ago.

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot your favourite shop from years ago – were you a Saturday worker at Wigfalls, or a shop assistant at Syd Booths?

Construction Construction well underway in the seventies

The fountains were a source of amusement for children who visited.

Littlewoods was originally where Primark is now.

Who remembers Revolver?