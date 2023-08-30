Estate agent in the running to be crowned best new business at Chad Excellence awards
Among the nominees for the best new business award at his year’s Chad Business Excellence awards is Staton & Cushley.
Founded by Danielle Rawlinson and Mike Staton, the company emerged from a decade in the property market with a mission to provide a customer-focused approach to real estate.
It was crowned Nottinghamshire's best new estate agent in 2023.
Danielle's leadership led the company to expand into Innisdoon estates, ensuring top-notch client communication through an office manager and driving growth with a property valuer.
Despite economic challenges, the agency has amassed exceptional reviews: 50-plus five-star Google reviews, nine on Facebook, 11 on Yell, and an impressive 234 on Get Agent.
This is a testament to the firm’s customer commitment.
As the founder and managing director, Danielle’s customer-first attitude has made her a local real estate icon, shaping the agency's innovative approach.
In a nutshell, Staton & Cushley's dedication to service and adaptability under Danielle's guidance sets them apart in the industry.
Flowers by Touch of Charm, of Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, was crowned winners of the is award in 2022 with SOS Beauty highly commended.
Kelly Wilson Parkes, of Flowers by Touch of Charm, said: “Since winning this award our business has accelerated, enhancing our profile for being a reputable and award winning business.”
