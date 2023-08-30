Estate agent in the running to be crowned best new business at Chad Excellence awards

Among the nominees for the best new business award at his year’s Chad Business Excellence awards is Staton & Cushley.

Founded by Danielle Rawlinson and Mike Staton, the company emerged from a decade in the property market with a mission to provide a customer-focused approach to real estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was crowned Nottinghamshire's best new estate agent in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Wilson Parkes holding the best new business/start up trophy at last year's Chad Business Excellence awards along with the team at Flowers by Touch of Charm, presented by Gary Blurton, National World central regional director, leftCentral Region far left. (Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography)

Danielle's leadership led the company to expand into Innisdoon estates, ensuring top-notch client communication through an office manager and driving growth with a property valuer.

Despite economic challenges, the agency has amassed exceptional reviews: 50-plus five-star Google reviews, nine on Facebook, 11 on Yell, and an impressive 234 on Get Agent.

This is a testament to the firm’s customer commitment.

As the founder and managing director, Danielle’s customer-first attitude has made her a local real estate icon, shaping the agency's innovative approach.

The Chad Business Excellence awards ceremony will take place on Thursday , November 30, at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a nutshell, Staton & Cushley's dedication to service and adaptability under Danielle's guidance sets them apart in the industry.

Flowers by Touch of Charm, of Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, was crowned winners of the is award in 2022 with SOS Beauty highly commended.

Kelly Wilson Parkes, of Flowers by Touch of Charm, said: “Since winning this award our business has accelerated, enhancing our profile for being a reputable and award winning business.”

We would like to hear from other start up businesses, put your story forward and join the and join the annual celebration of local business success. We have 13 award categories to choose from plus the chance of being crowned overall business of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date to submit your entries is Thursday, September 28, at 6pm. For further information and to enter, visit our website at chadbusinessawards.co.uk