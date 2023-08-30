Coun Anne Callaghan, Mansfield Council Labour member for Hornby, and Coun Jane Beachus, council Labour member for Vale, launched the pop-up shop on Queen Street to raise funds for a defibrillator for the Peafield Lane Estate.

The councillors were supported by community groups and businesses in the area as funds came flooding in.

An impressive £1,600 was raised in total for the defibrillator, surpassing the fundraising’s original target of £1,100 target.

Fundraising at the pop up shop for a defibrillator. Photo taken on Queen Street, Mansfield.

Monies were raised with the sale of hot and cold drinks, donated brick-a-brac, and tombola tickets – with a prize every time.

Chatty’s Hairdressers donated crumpets with jam and cream for afternoon teas, while The Dressing Rooms donated tombola prizes.