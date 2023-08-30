Funds raised for Mansfield Woodhouse defibrillator
Coun Anne Callaghan, Mansfield Council Labour member for Hornby, and Coun Jane Beachus, council Labour member for Vale, launched the pop-up shop on Queen Street to raise funds for a defibrillator for the Peafield Lane Estate.
The councillors were supported by community groups and businesses in the area as funds came flooding in.
An impressive £1,600 was raised in total for the defibrillator, surpassing the fundraising’s original target of £1,100 target.
Monies were raised with the sale of hot and cold drinks, donated brick-a-brac, and tombola tickets – with a prize every time.
Chatty’s Hairdressers donated crumpets with jam and cream for afternoon teas, while The Dressing Rooms donated tombola prizes.
Both councillors thanked all the volunteers and customers for their “amazing” support with the shop.