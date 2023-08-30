News you can trust since 1952
Funds raised for Mansfield Woodhouse defibrillator

Councillors and supporters have raised more than £1,500 for a defibrillator with a “successful” pop-up shop in Mansfield town centre – as fundraisers surpass their initial target.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST

Coun Anne Callaghan, Mansfield Council Labour member for Hornby, and Coun Jane Beachus, council Labour member for Vale, launched the pop-up shop on Queen Street to raise funds for a defibrillator for the Peafield Lane Estate.

The councillors were supported by community groups and businesses in the area as funds came flooding in.

An impressive £1,600 was raised in total for the defibrillator, surpassing the fundraising’s original target of £1,100 target.

Fundraising at the pop up shop for a defibrillator. Photo taken on Queen Street, Mansfield.Fundraising at the pop up shop for a defibrillator. Photo taken on Queen Street, Mansfield.
Monies were raised with the sale of hot and cold drinks, donated brick-a-brac, and tombola tickets – with a prize every time.

Chatty’s Hairdressers donated crumpets with jam and cream for afternoon teas, while The Dressing Rooms donated tombola prizes.

Both councillors thanked all the volunteers and customers for their “amazing” support with the shop.

