Ex-catwalk model develops beauty app to match customers with treatment providers

Former catwalk model Faye Finaro is an entrepreneur who has now launched the SOS Beauty app.

Faye Finaro, aged 37, has graced fashion shoots across the world and featured in a number of top magazines.

When she turned 30, Faye developed a skin condition and it was then she started to look into aesthetics and beauty.

She had an idea about using an app to help match people wanting treatments to businesses offering those treatments.

After initial setbacks, she began to focus on the idea of the SOS Beauty booking app, which has this week now launched on the Apple and Google app stores.

The mobile app allows customers to send out beauty treatment requests to hair, beauty and aesthetics businesses within their local area. If the beauty business has availability, they can respond with a quote.

The user can also add photos to help businesses formulate a price.

When an appointment is made, SOS Beauty then takes a commission from that booking.

Faye, who also works in the education sector, said: “Last year, I was nominated as entrepreneur of the year by the Chamber of Commerce after creating a piece of software for the education industry to tackle recruitment issues and then I decided now was the right time to launch the app.

“After realising that I could achieve success with one platform, I knew it was time to come back to my original idea of SOS Beauty. It took me a further six months to bring it to life.”

SOS Beauty has already secured a partnership with Insync Insurance, one of the leading Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics insurers in the UK and she is using her connections within the education industry to continue to improve the app.She hopes to develop a training feature within the app to improve the knowledge of self-employed individuals within the beauty sector around health and safety requirements and other legislation.