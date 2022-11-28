Mansfield's oldest independent jewellers set to close after centuries of trade in town

Independent jewellers Martin Wilkinson on Queen Street, is owned by Andrew Campin and dates back to 1794.

Andrew, who has worked in the jewellery industry for sixty years, said: “Closing the store has not been a decision I have taken lightly.

“Martin Wilkinson has a rich 228-year history in the town, and has survived through some difficult times, including two World Wars which is a considerable achievement, but the time is right for me to retire.

Renowned Mansfield jeweller Martin Wilkinson is to close for good after trading in the town for almost 230 years

“With my three children all established in their own careers, and no one to succeed me, closing the shop seems to be the most sensible option.

“We intend to go out with a bang and have planned a sparkling closing down sale as a farewell to our customers which will see all our jewellery reduced by 50 per cent.

“This will give clients old and new a final chance to invest in a piece of Martin Wilkinson jewellery and take home an amazing bargain in time for Christmas.

“It will be a sad day when I close the family business for the final time.

Owner Andrew Campin.

“It has been an incredible privilege to carve out my career, meet generations of wonderful customers and help the people of Mansfield choose significant pieces of jewellery to be passed down through families.

“And in many ways, I feel that Martin Wilkinson will live on for years to come.”

Originally named Coral, in the late 1800s – jeweller Martin Wilkinson purchased the store and changed its name to match that of his established shop in Newark.

Its successive owners kept the recognised name.

In the late 1930s, Edgar William Campin took over, starting to establish his reputation not long before World War II broke out.

To help with the war effort, Mr Campin obtained a contract with the Ministry of Defence to repair watches for bomber and fighter aircrews.

The business was rewarded with an official notification declaring the business ‘the best watch repairers in England.’

In 1968, Bill Campin was joined by his son, Andrew – who had served a jewellery apprenticeship and obtained his R.J. Diploma.

Andrew remains at the helm of Martin Wilkinson to this day.