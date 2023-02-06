Mansfield Council apprentices in the spotlight for national apprenticeship week

The initiative aims to promote the benefits of apprenticeships to employees and employers.

The council currently has seven apprentices, including 22-year-old digital marketing apprentice Liam Benton, from Edwinstowe, who works in the marketing and communications department and combines his office job with studying for a level-three qualification.

Liam, who formerly worked in a supermarket bakery, said: “Since I started in May, I’ve learnt so much, not just digital skills and techniques, but also about local democracy and the wider council function.

Emily Pegg.

“My apprenticeship has opened the door to so many opportunities in digital marketing for me. I can’t wait for what the future holds.

“An apprenticeship is available to anyone who wants to learn and succeed. The biggest myth is people may think it refers to someone straight from school and on a very low wage. This is not the case. I encourage everyone to read up what is out there and to just go for it.”

The council is using national apprenticeship week to showcase this option as part of its strategy to raise the aspirations of local people and boost regeneration and prosperity.

Liam Benton

Emily Pegg, from Skegby, works in the licensing department, where she is studying for a level-two customer service practitioner qualification.

The 18-year-old said: “I mentioned to my tutor I wasn’t enjoying the course I was doing and they advised me to speak to the college apprenticeship team.

“I’d not thought about an apprenticeship before, but as soon as I discussed it, I knew I needed to try it out.

“When I started and saw some of the licensing procedures I would have to do, I thought there was no way I could do this. But now, almost a year on, I’m doing it, issuing licences to cosmetic piercing venues, and conducting visits with other officers.

Rebecca Slinger.

“The great thing about apprenticeships is you’re not tied to one skill or job. You can build your skillset across various services and sectors which acts as a platform for your next move.”

The council is promoting success stories, events, training opportunities and career pathways during the week, to encourage local people and businesses to take advantage of the support and opportunities available.

Rebecca Slinger, 26, from Bull Farm, started with the council in August 2021 and enrolled in a level-two customer service practitioner apprenticeship in February 2022.

She said: “I’m enjoying my job. I help environmental health with service requests, answer phone calls, fill in questionnaires and pass them to other team members to investigate – it’s so varied.

“Working, learning new skills and getting paid is the best part of an apprenticeship, it is also opening the door to other career options for me.

“I’ve also developed on a personal level too. When I started, I was petrified of speaking to people, but my team have helped build my confidence and helped me a lot, now I can do it no problem.”

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “By highlighting just some of our fantastic apprentices, we hope it shows what kind of opportunities we have.

“You can broaden your skill set, improve your confidence, and get paid all while being an apprentice.”

