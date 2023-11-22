Hundreds of new homes and a business park which could create 500 jobs are expected to be the next phases of a major Mansfield development project.

The neighbouring applications on Penniment Farm off Abbott Road, are both recommended for approval at an upcoming planning meeting.

The overall business and residential scheme on Mansfield’s western edge has been in the works since it was first given the green light in 2012.

The 12 hectare business park will be coming before committee for the first time on Monday, November 27.

An image of the proposed new business park will look. Photo: Other

It proposes six units, totalling nearly 40,000 square feet, which are approved for general industrial and storage/distribution uses.

The applicant, Commercial Estates Projects Ltd, estimates that it will create 500 jobs.

Potential tenants haven’t been identified yet, although planning documents predict that the spaces will ‘appeal to a broad range of occupiers’.

A total 35 members of the Pleasley Community Action Group have submitted objections, with some claiming that the application hasn’t been well publicised, although a council report says every effort has been made.

An application for up to 400 homes on the land directly to the north will also be returning to the Mansfield Council planning meeting.

This represents the second, third and fourth phase of the Penniment Farm housing development.

The developer – Commercial Estates Projects Ltd again with Hallam Land Management – says it will lead to £53m of capital investment in the area, with the construction also creating dozens of jobs.

The 16 hectare site was previously given approval in March 2023.

However, council officers said there was a lack of clarity over how it related to the original project approval in 2012 and what the financial obligations were.

This has led to months of negotiations between officers and developers, according to the report.

The application is expected to be given approval for a second time, with the committee clarifying any ambiguous points.

It is recommended that the developer be asked to contribute £1.5m to local education and £500,000 to public transport to offset the population growth.

Finer details on the appearance and scale of the project will be submitted at a later date.