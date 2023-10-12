Concerns over 'controversial' Pleasley housing development in light of 'air quality' levels in Mansfield area
As reported in your Chad, figures unveiled by environmental group Friends of the Earth show that more than two-thirds of Mansfield neighbourhoods are exposed to dangerously high levels of air pollution.
These figures reflect national findings, as data highlighted that across England and Wales, 36.1 million people, including eight million children, were breathing air with hazardous levels of nitrogen dioxide in 2022.
Chris Clarke, Pleasley Community Action Group (PCAG), said members read the article with “interest” and “concern.”
He said: “Pleasley has been known as a hot spot for some time now but planners continue to press ahead with development in the area without any regard to the impact on infrastructure such as roads and air quality.
“Our group is not against building houses in the right number but building 850 houses in a mixed development which also incorporates businesses will only bring more traffic to currently overburdened roads and will impact negatively on air quality.”
The community group has been outspoken in their “concerns” over the housing development on agricultural land at Pleasley Hill Farm.
Plans were first submitted to Mansfield Council by developer Helier in 2020, proposing up to 850 homes on the land, alongside a 160-bedroom care home, a hotel, petrol station, nursery, gym and three plots of employment space.
Planning permission was given the green light.
“If the council were serious in delivering a clean neighbourhood then they would consider such impacts seriously when they provide reports to the planning committee – including the impact on air quality if developments of this size were considered.
“We remain firm in our views that certain elements of the Pleasley Hill Farm development should not go ahead,” Chris added.
The Pleasley Hill Farm site is allocated for development in the council’s ‘adopted local plan 2013-2033’.
A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “Planning permission was granted in June 2023 for an outline application for a mixed-use development for up to 850 houses, class E/B8 business use, hotel, petrol filling station, care home and neighbourhood retail.
“The outline application was supported by an environmental impact assessment, which included an air quality assessment.
“A report to the planning committee covered the development's dust and traffic impacts on air quality.
“Dust during the construction phase of the development was identified in the application as one of the main impacts, as well as traffic during the operational phase.
“In relation to dust, the council recommended that specific measures would be needed to ensure the potential impact on neighbouring residents is adequately mitigated.
“In relation to the impact of traffic on air quality, the off-site junction improvements will help to reduce the volumes of queuing traffic.
“Also, promoting sustainable travel through access to bus services for occupants of the development will further reduce emissions.
“The site is not located within an air management quality area and is not subject to other designations.
“It was considered that the proposals would not adversely impact air quality to a degree that would outweigh the benefits of the application.
“The lack of objection to the proposals from the environmental health officer corroborates this assessment.”