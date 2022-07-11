Penniment Farm is allocated within the Mansfield District Council Local Plan for residential and employment use, with homes already under delivery.

This full application from Commercial Estates Group (CEG) and property developer HBD will see a range of new commercial space, including light industrial, storage and distribution, all set within attractive new woodland and green spaces.

The development is expected to create more than 500 new jobs, including distribution, skilled and semi-skilled light industrial roles, along with training and apprenticeship opportunities throughout its construction.

A CGI image of Penniment Farm

Lawrence Escott, investment manager from CEG, said: “We have worked on the Penniment Farm development for many years and new homes are already being delivered at the site.

"This significant speculative employment scheme will complement this, creating hundreds of jobs in the local area.

“CEG is actively regenerating two key Midlands employment sites at Vesuvius, Worksop and Vaughan Trading Estate in Tipton.

"Here we are developing more than a million sq ft of high quality space which, similar to Penniment Farm, is designed to appeal to inward investing companies, trade and industrial occupiers, as well as local businesses. Both have been incredibly successful generating new jobs and economic benefits.”

Justin Sheldon, director and head of region at HBD, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to not only inject much-needed new industrial stock into the market, but to create hundreds of new jobs for the community while attracting inward investment and driving new opportunities for the wider region.

“There is significant demand for high-quality, well-located industrial and logistics units and we expect to see strong interest in the scheme. It is anticipated that the development will be brought forward on a speculative basis which reflects the demand for this type of space and our continued confidence in the region.”

The site lies midway between Sheffield and Nottingham and offers easy access onto the M1 motorway from J28 or J29, with direct access from the A617, the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR).