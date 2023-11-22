Ashfield District Council have completed the renovation of the former DWP building on High Pavement, Sutton.

The finished building, now named High Pavement House, was transformed by the Council, and is the second project completed as part of their £6.27million Future High Streets Fund. The former DWP building was previously renovated in 2019 by a private investor but following the pandemic, the building was left empty until 2022 when work started.

The top floor of High Pavement House now houses 14 modern office units which are ready to be let to start ups, established businesses, and people looking for a professional workspace. To help businesses flourish at High Pavement House, Ashfield District Council are offering a rent relief grant to offset the first three months rent. The grants, funded by the Council’s £3.2million UK Shared Prosperity Fund, range from £250 - £960, depending on the size of the unit.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny and Cllr Matthew Relf at High Pavement House

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said “We are extremely pleased to have completed another Future High Streets Funded project that will make a real difference to Sutton, and the wider District. We are investing time and money into supporting local businesses because we want them to succeed in Ashfield. High Pavement House is perfectly suited to cater to a range of business needs.”

High Pavement House also benefits from 24/7 access for members and the office units, as well as a shared social space with kitchen facilities on the ground floor.

High Pavement House will also be home to Ashfield’s Makerspace, which is set to open in spring 2024. The Makerspace is a unique workshop space for like-minded people to get together and share tools, equipment, and skills. The Makerspace will be kitted out with top end machinery and equipment for woodworking, metalworking, CNC, laser, 3D printing, screen printing, ceramics, textiles, digital embroidery, a podcast studio, electronics, and a variety of other crafts.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Regeneration, Growth and Local Planning said “Everyone knows how excited I am to see the Makerspace for Ashfield, it’s such an interesting concept, one that will benefit so many people. It will allow people to access tools, equipment and skills that they wouldn’t have at home. Whether you have a DIY project that you need specialist equipment to complete, you’re a complete beginner and want to learn a new skill, or if you’re a making pro, everyone will be welcome.

“The completion of the building works marks the next stage of the project. We can now start to bring in the machines and equipment and begin to create the space. We will be able to open the doors for an open evening in the Makerspace in the new year, keep your eye on the Makerspace Facebook page for the date,” Matthew Relf added.