The newly announced scheme gives members access to dozens of forests across England and free parking at all Forestry England sites – including Sherwood Pines, near Kings Clipstone – a welcome pack and regular emails and newsletters.

Members can register up to two vehicles, with free parking available for one vehicle at any one time – all-day parking at Sherwood Pines usually costs £10.

The new Forestry England national membership also includes a free family pass, for up to two adults and four children, for one visit to Forestry England Westonbirt, The National Arboretum.

The news comes after it was revealed Sherwood Pines is the seventh-most Googled free attraction in the UK. The site boasts activity trails, play areas and mountain biking trails.