News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

11 top things to do in Sherwood Forest

The summer holidays are fast approaching and hopefully we will see some sunny weather so we have compiled a list of 11 top things to do in Sherwood Forest.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

From ziplining, a relaxing spa day, a walk through the forest or trying your hand at archery there is something for everyone.

So, if you’re planning a visit to Sherwood Forest or are looking for something new to try this summer why not take a look at these activities.

Have you done any of these things before?

Why not treat yourself to a relaxing spa day at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest

1. Spa day

Why not treat yourself to a relaxing spa day at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest Photo: Center Parcs

Photo Sales
For the adventures among us you can visit Go Ape at Sherwood Pines where can take part in the high-wire forest adventure course takes you over 30 zip slides, scramble nets, and rope bridges in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

2. Go Ape

For the adventures among us you can visit Go Ape at Sherwood Pines where can take part in the high-wire forest adventure course takes you over 30 zip slides, scramble nets, and rope bridges in the heart of Sherwood Forest. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Take a look around the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre

3. Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre

Take a look around the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre Photo: Other

Photo Sales
The Major Oak, located 15 minutes into a walk through the woods from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe, is known across the globe as as the secret hiding place of outlaw hero Robin Hood. Reputed to be almost 1,000 years old, it is the biggest oak tree in Britain, with a girth of 33 feet (ten metres) and a canopy of 92 feet (28 metres).

4. The Major Oak

The Major Oak, located 15 minutes into a walk through the woods from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe, is known across the globe as as the secret hiding place of outlaw hero Robin Hood. Reputed to be almost 1,000 years old, it is the biggest oak tree in Britain, with a girth of 33 feet (ten metres) and a canopy of 92 feet (28 metres). Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3