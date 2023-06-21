The summer holidays are fast approaching and hopefully we will see some sunny weather so we have compiled a list of 11 top things to do in Sherwood Forest.
From ziplining, a relaxing spa day, a walk through the forest or trying your hand at archery there is something for everyone.
So, if you’re planning a visit to Sherwood Forest or are looking for something new to try this summer why not take a look at these activities.
Have you done any of these things before?
1. Spa day
Why not treat yourself to a relaxing spa day at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest Photo: Center Parcs
2. Go Ape
For the adventures among us you can visit Go Ape at Sherwood Pines where can take part in the high-wire forest adventure course takes you over 30 zip slides, scramble nets, and rope bridges in the heart of Sherwood Forest. Photo: Google
3. Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre
Take a look around the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre Photo: Other
4. The Major Oak
The Major Oak, located 15 minutes into a walk through the woods from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe, is known across the globe as as the secret hiding place of outlaw hero Robin Hood. Reputed to be almost 1,000 years old, it is the biggest oak tree in Britain, with a girth of 33 feet (ten metres) and a canopy of 92 feet (28 metres). Photo: Submitted