Sherwood Pines is seventh most Googled free attraction in the UK

New research has revealed the UK’s top 10 most searched for free attractions – and Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Pines features in seventh place, with more than 293,600 Google searches in 2022.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:01 BST

The team at Go Outdoors have analysed yearly visits, Tripadvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, Tiktok views and Google search volume for more than 50 of the most visited free attractions in the UK to reveal the UK’s top cost-effective activities for 2023.

In 2021, Sherwood Pines received more than 705,007 visitors, the fifth most in the UK.

Sherwood Pines is the seventh most Googled free attraction in the UKSherwood Pines is the seventh most Googled free attraction in the UK
During your visit you can explore the many activity trails, play areas and mountain biking trails Sherwood Pines has to offer.

Not only is this a top location for a free day out adventure but you can also extend your trip into an overnight stay. Forest holidays at this destination provide a stellar selection of stunning cabins located right in the heart of the forest.

