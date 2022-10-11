Mansfield HMV releases line-up for 'live and local' event
National music retailer HMV has released a list of artists set to perform in its Mansfield store to mark National Album Day, with the theme ‘Celebrating Debut Albums’.
The HMV branch, in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, is offering artists the opportunity to perform at its National Album Day event in store on Saturday, October 15.
The event is part of HMV’s Live and Local’ programme, which was launched in 2019 to showcase talent in its stores nationwide by providing artists with a free slot to perform and promote their music.
Each artist has been allocated a slot to perform and promote their music.
Ben Mason, of the Mansfield HMV store, said: “National Album Day is returning for its fifth year with the theme of Debut Albums.
“And to coincide with this year’s event, HMV are trying to showcase as many local unsigned music artists across their stores.
“It’s a great opportunity to show how amazing the local Nottinghamshire music scene is.
“We look forward to customers and fans turning up throughout the day to support them but also to spread the word about this great opportunity to get even more people involved in the future.”
Warren Ireland, aged 28, from Kirkby, will be performing at 11am at the store.
He said: “I'm pretty excited about it in fairness.
“Mansfield was where I started out my musical ventures as a busker and at the open mic nights around town.
“I did move, only down the road to Ashfield, in my early twenties, but Mansfield still holds a special place in my heart.”
Warren said this event is one of four on the day, as he said he has gig in Beeston, Kimberley and Exeter after his performance in Mansfield.
Nanuk, a musician from Kirkby, will be sharing his set at 1pm.
Nick Keen, aged 38, the man behind the music name, Nanuk, said: “It feels great to be a part of National Album day.
“Especially getting the chance to perform locally.
“Massive thanks to HMV for helping promote local music.”
Jude, a Nottinghamshire artist, will follow at 2pm.
Ben said artists can get in contact through Twitter, @hmvmansfield, Instagram – @hmv_mansfield – or enquire in store about featuring in the live and local event.