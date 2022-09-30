Free fruit trees offered to Eastwood and Kimberley residents

Broxtowe Borough Council’s free tree giveaway has 750 trees on offer this autumn.

Residents can apply for an apple, plum or pear tree to plant in their garden from Monday, October 3.

To register interest, residents, must have signed up to the council’s Green Rewards online – see notts.greenrewards.co.uk or download the app by searching for Notts; Green Rewards in the app store

Free apple trees are on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online application form will then be shared on the council’s website on Monday, at 8.30am.

A council spokesman said: “Only applicants who complete the application form and have signed up to Green Rewards will qualify.”

"Residents who have previously received a free tree from the council are kindly asked please do not apply again, to allow other residents the chance to get a free tree.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Rewards sees users accumulate points for recording sustainable actions, which then be exchanged for vouchers and prizes.

This is the fourth year the authority has run the scheme, part of the council’s Green Futures and Climate Change Campaign.

Since it began in 2019, 1,500 trees have been given away to residents, taking the number of trees the council has planted since 2009 to more than 112,000 – one for every resident in the borough.