The branch, in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield town centre, is offering artists the opportunity to perform at its National Album Day event in store on Saturday, October 15.

The event is part of HMV’s Live and Local’ programme, which was launched in 2019 to showcase talent in its stores nationwide by providing artists with a free slot to perform and promote their music.

However, the launch was shortlived after retailers were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returned to Mansfield in July with a performance from musician Reece Fell Over.

Steve Cohan, HMV staff member, is all smiles in the Mansfield store - watching the 'Live and Local' event back in July.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Mason, of HMV Mansfield, said: “HMV live and local is a relatively new programme which aims to showcase local grassroots music from unsigned artists in the area, so we are looking for musicians across Nottinghamshire.

“For National Album Day in October – HMV is looking to showcase live performances in celebration of all things music.

“It would be great to have bands or artists from Mansfield and Ashfield performing on the day.

Customers were in for a treat, as Reece Fell Over performed at the 'Live and Local' event in July.

“We are hoping to feature as many artists as possible on the day and it would be great to showcase our music scene here in Nottinghamshire.”

Reece Mee, of Reece Fell Over, said Mansfield is full of musical talent that needs to be showcased.

The 30-year-old said he hoped his performance inspired and encouraged other musicians to come forward and play a show at HMV.