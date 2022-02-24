Join Sutton Ramblers as they visit Three Shires Head

The club said nine and 12-mile options are available for the Three Shires Head Ramble on Sunday, March 6, starting from Danebower, on the A54 south-east of Buxton, and finishing in ‘the pretty village of Rushton Spencer’.

A club spokesman said: “From Danebower we descend to the River Dane and follow the river to one of the highlights of the walk, Three Shires Head, a confluence of Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

“Here the river is spanned by an old packhorse bridge. We will enjoy a short break before continuing down the valley to the village of Gradbach.

“This is an idyllic lunchtime location with picnic tables surrounded by interesting scenery.

“The shorter route follows the beautiful valley just below Lud’s Church, directly to Danebridge, where we cross the river into Cheshire. There should be time for another short break here.

“Onwards then through picturesque meadows and woodland picking up a feeder channel for Rudyard Reservoir to Barleighford. Finally a short stroll along a gentle country lane to Rushton Spencer.

“For the more energetic, the longer route involves a couple of longer climbs past Gradbach above Black Brook and towards Roach End, where we will stop for a scenic short break.

“From here we follow the top of the ridge past The Hanging Stone and descend through beautiful woodland to Danebridge and on to Rushton Spencer.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, returning at 6pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455.