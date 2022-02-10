Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in Notts revealed

Nottinghamshire Council says 2022 will be a year of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the return of the Tour of Britain cycle race and the second Nottinghamshire Day.

Councillors have approved spending £100,000 to support plans to honour the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, as well as Nottinghamshire Day events in August.

The Jubilee celebrations are set to begin with Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, hosting a jubilee concert on February 28 at Nottingham Playhouse.

This year, the Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne.

The Nottinghamshire Show will also make a comeback with a special Jubilee Exhibition at Newark Showground on May 14.

Other events include a veterans’ breakfast at Thoresby Park, church services and street parties.

Beacons will also be lit across the county on June 2 to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend.

Residents are also being encouraged to plant a tree to improve the environment and create a legacy to honour the Queen.

Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire.

Special year

Sir John said: “This year is special for the country. The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years and it may never be achieved again.

“What matters this year is we have gone through two dreadful years of Covid and a difficult financial crisis.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House.

“If we can bring people together following this awful period, we would’ve achieved a great deal.

“We are hopefully going to plant a wood in Nottinghamshire and we want children and schools to get involved.

“If anyone has ideas about things we could be planning, ways of fundraising or bringing people together, we are open to big events and more local events too.”

About £25,000 of the funding will also go towards Nottinghamshire Day on August 25, the first event of which was held in 2021.

As part of the plans, on August 27 there will be a free Nottinghamshire Day festival, with live acts, music, entertainment, local stalls and more at Sherwood Forest Country Park.

Finally, the Tour of Britain will return to Nottinghamshire on September 8 for the fifth stage of this year’s race, tipped to end in Mansfield.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council Leader and Mansfield MP, said: “It’s a big year for Nottinghamshire with a variety of events and celebrations taking place which will ultimately boost our communities and civic engagement, not least the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service, which is a fantastic achievement, and our pride in Britain and our county will be on full display as we all come together for the extended Bank Holiday weekend in early June.

“I’m also looking forward to the second County Day on August 25.

Last year we managed to get Notts Day trending across the UK on social media – and I am sure we can do that again as we showcase why our county is a great place to live, work and visit.

“And, of course, the Tour of Britain is returning in September with routes around Nottinghamshire, which will once again put the national and international spotlight on our towns and villages.”