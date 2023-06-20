North Nottinghamshire provides many scenic spots which are perfect for dog walks throughout the year, so come rain or shine you can enjoy the best of what the area has to offer.
From well known parks to hidden gems, the North Nottinghamshire area is full of endless walking opportunities for dogs and their owners.
This is not an exhaustive list, but it does cover some top spots highly recommended by dog walkers across the Mansfield area.
1. King's Mill Reservoir
King's Mill Reservoir is a favourite for many Mansfield and Sutton dog walkers. The 32-acre nature reserve reservoir also has a dog-friendly café. Located at Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG18 5HY. Photo: Google
2. Sherwood Pines
Keeping it local with this one. Sherwood Pines is a great place for dog walks, with various routes to choose from. It is on the doorstep and great to visit all year round. Along with dog activities, the site runs various events throughout the year. Located at Edwinstowe, Mansfield NG21 9JL Photo: Phoebe Cox
3. Pleasley
Pleasley is full of beautiful dog walks. From the popular Pleasley Pit Nature Reserve (Pit Ln, Pleasley, Mansfield NG19 7PH) to Pleasley Vale on the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border. It is a popular visiting spot for walkers. Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. The Carrs
The Carrs, located in Church Warsop, is a green space in the heart of Warsop Parish. It is a popular spot for dog walkers with plenty of routes leading across the area. Including the Hills and Holes on Sookholme Brook (SSSI) and the Warsop Parish boundary walk, through the edge of the ancient forest of Birklands. Photo: Phoebe Cox