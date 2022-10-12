Nottinghamshire Healthcare is standing up against hate incidents and abuse

A hate incident is any incident which the victim, or anyone else, believes is based on someone’s hostility or prejudice towards them because of their gender, mental health, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, age, disability or gender identity whether real or perceived.

Robert Mooken, the Trust’s Head of Quality Surveillance and BME Staff Network co-chair, has spoken out about his experience of racial discrimination and micro-aggressions, which had a profound impact on him at the time.

He said: “Being a victim of racially discriminatory behaviour and micro-aggressions has a significant psychological impact on the person. It can have long lasting effects and can change an individual’s perceptions and ways of thinking.

"Thankfully for me now, I have learned how to speak up and challenge when I need to. I will not let poor, discriminative behaviour stop me from achieving.”

The Trust recognises that identifying and challenging racism, sexism and other types of hate can be difficult and continues to offer training workshops for all of its staff, giving them the opportunity to develop their skills, knowledge and confidence to take personal action and not stand by when they see people experiencing racism and other types of hate at work.

Anne-Maria Newham MBE, chief executive and executive champion for Hate Incidents, said: “We are committed to ensuring that all our staff feel supported if they experience a hate incident or hate crime or feel able to report it if they see it happening.

“We want to be really clear: we will not tolerate any form of abuse, harassment or violence against staff, visitors, carers and those who use our services, whether verbal, threatening or physical.