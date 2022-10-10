Jigsaw Support Scheme, based at Mansfield Fire Station, has shared a music video it filmed in Mansfield featuring people supported by the charity

Alison Waring, scheme manager, said clients expressed how they felt before they came to Jigsaw support groups, with the scheme’s Get Wise team responsible for putting the video and song together.

Mansfield's Jigsaw Support Scheme has produced a song and music video for World Mental Health Day.

She said the charity supports people who felt alone, isolated and like they had fallen through the system, but ‘our service picked up their pieces and put them back together again’.

She said: “Jigsaw specialises in hoarding addiction and works with Mansfield Council and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.

“Our service is a referral service and offers free home visits, support groups, allotment sessions, food banks and training clubs.”