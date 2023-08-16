Mansfield Steampunk Alliance Rainbow Festival will be held at The Coopers, Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Saturday, August 19.

The free event, starting at 11am, will be opened by Mansfield Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steampunk is genre of science fiction that has a historical setting but typically features steam-powered machinery rather than technology.

Members of Mansfield steampunk alliance in the town.

Most Popular

It sees enthusiasts dressed in 19th century inspired clothing as history and fantasy collide.

Jord Arkley, of Mansfield Steampunk Alliance, said: “Last year we found ourselves in need of new meeting premises.

“That is when we moved over to The Coopers.

“We were welcomed by the staff and Jonty Gerlach – licensee – to attend in our steampunk finery, chat, play games and most of all have fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over time The Coopers became involved with our group and we decided to do something for the locals and the steampunk community.”

The group has been running for more than four years and was started by organiser and administrator Beth Fern.

Members meet monthly for a group chat and catch up on the first Thursday of each month at The Coopers.

Jord said steampunk enthusiasts and residents are welcome to join in the “steampunk splendour” fun at the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the festival there will be classic, vintage and steampunk vehicles on display.

As well as a bouncy castle, steampunk themed stalls and live music to experience on the site, with much more planned.