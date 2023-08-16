News you can trust since 1952
'Full steam ahead' as steampunk group host first festival at Mansfield pub

A Mansfield steampunk festival – marking a first for the group – will be held at a Mansfield Woodhouse pub this weekend, welcoming steampunk enthusiasts and residents.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

Mansfield Steampunk Alliance Rainbow Festival will be held at The Coopers, Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Saturday, August 19.

The free event, starting at 11am, will be opened by Mansfield Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams.

Steampunk is genre of science fiction that has a historical setting but typically features steam-powered machinery rather than technology.

Members of Mansfield steampunk alliance in the town.Members of Mansfield steampunk alliance in the town.
Members of Mansfield steampunk alliance in the town.
    It sees enthusiasts dressed in 19th century inspired clothing as history and fantasy collide.

    Jord Arkley, of Mansfield Steampunk Alliance, said: “Last year we found ourselves in need of new meeting premises.

    “That is when we moved over to The Coopers.

    “We were welcomed by the staff and Jonty Gerlach – licensee – to attend in our steampunk finery, chat, play games and most of all have fun.

    “Over time The Coopers became involved with our group and we decided to do something for the locals and the steampunk community.”

    The group has been running for more than four years and was started by organiser and administrator Beth Fern.

    Members meet monthly for a group chat and catch up on the first Thursday of each month at The Coopers.

    Jord said steampunk enthusiasts and residents are welcome to join in the “steampunk splendour” fun at the festival.

    At the festival there will be classic, vintage and steampunk vehicles on display.

    As well as a bouncy castle, steampunk themed stalls and live music to experience on the site, with much more planned.

    For additional information about the group and their event, join www.fb.com/groups/403522537082532

