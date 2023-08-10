Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Joshua Latham, 24, of Lowdham Grange, Old Epperstone Road, Lowdham, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Majid Hussain, 41, of HMP Nottingham, Perry Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. He was jailed for 16 weeks and disqualified for 20 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leay Bryan, 41, of no fixed address, admitted: driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident. He was jailed for 12 weeks and disqualified for 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Andrew Wimbeldon, 41, of HMP Ranby, Retford, admitted: thefts. He was jailed for 20 days and ordered to pay £202 compensation.

Katie Ross, 41, of no fixed address, admitted: theft while on post-sentence supervision. She was jailed for eight weeks.

Jordan Bent, 31, of Gleneagles Drive, Arnold, Nottingham, admitted: criminal damage. A restraining order was imposed and he was ordered to pay £130 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Storey, 41, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, admitted: theft. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £38 compensation.

Katie Ross, 41, of Edward Street, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating, breach criminal behaviour order and attempted shop theft while on post sentence supervision. She was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Lee Hardy, 44, of Bloomer Wood View, Sutton, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. He received a 30-day prison term, suspended for 12 months, with £200 costs and a £154 surcharge. A restraining order was imposed.

Anna Muszynska, 43, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. She received a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Highfield, 33, of Northfield Way, Retford, Nottinghamshire, admitted: burglary other than dwelling - theft. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £995 compensation.

Dale Dixon, 31, of Reindeer Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, knuckle duster. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Joshua Porter, 27, of Lord Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £90 costs.

Robbie Bowler, 33, of Carnarvon Grove, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour to provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £40 with £90 costs, a £114 surcharge and £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Armstrong, 30, of no fixed address, admitted driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months and fined £200.

Jordan Marriott, 24, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm and breach of a bail condition. He received a 12-month community order with a 31-day programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £266 with £250 compensation, £90 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Russell Salmon, 52, of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton, admitted driving with 128 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received an eight-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 percent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Joseph Fairlie, 31, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Shipley, 53, of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife. He received a four month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with £90 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Ethan Ford, 22, of Westway, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £80 with £200 compensation, £90 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Costel Cociu, 52, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: theft. He was fined £346 with £70 compensation, £90 costs and a £138 surcharge.

Victor Mckeown, 50, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin, and theft by finding. He received a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days. He was fined £100 with a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett James, 42, of Mansfield Road, Eastwood, admitted: driving with 57 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £403 with £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 percent.

Maura Kelly, 55, of West Moreland Drive, Manchester, admitted driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 16 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Deborah Young, 58, of Ribblesdale, Worksop, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Peter Cross, 62, of Trusley Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £71 compensation.

Gregory Farren, 37, of Carwood Road, Beeston, Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop and breach of a suspended sentence. He was jailed for ten weeks and ordered to pay £270 compensation.