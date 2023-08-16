Shoplifter stole thousands worth of items from Mansfield during fortnight-long spree

Hayden Wright targeted four different shops and took more than £2,500 worth of stock in Mansfield within the space of a fortnight.

The shoplifter returned to one store three times as part of a run of offending that saw him steal items on eight occasions.

Wright’s thieving took place between June 26 and July 10 of this years.

Photo outside of Nottingham Crown Court.

His first offence saw him pocket a handful of headphones from Home Bargains, on St Peter’s Retail Park.

One trip to the shops on July 2 saw Wright smuggle more than £1,500 worth of skin care products into a bag and out of Boots.

This also occurred on St Peter’s Retail Park, without Hayden being detected.

The 28-year-old then returned to the same shop the following week on July 8, where he again stole large quantities of skin products.

This time items worth more than £750 were taken.

Between these two offences, Wright managed to swipe items from the shelves of three more shops.

Shops targeted were Sainsbury’s, in Nottingham Road, B&M, in Stockwell Gate, and Heron Foods, in West Gate.

Police trawled through CCTV footage filmed inside the affected stores and identified Wright as a suspect.

Having pleaded guilty to eight counts of shop theft, Wright, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing

on Tuesday, August 15.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

PC Summer Watson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Wright is a prolific shoplifter who showed utter contempt for the law.

“By repeatedly taking items that didn’t belong to him.

“This type of offending isn’t a victimless crime but can in fact be really damaging to communities.

“With the actions of shoplifters directly impacting on people’s livelihoods and causing real misery for residents.

“We clearly don’t want that to happen.

“We work closely with local businesses to identify those involved in shoplifting and antisocial behaviour.

“While we do a lot of work with our partners as well to help divert people away from this type of offending.