Free family fun Halloween activities at Mansfield Museum this half-term

Most schools in Nottinghamshire are set for a two-week October half-term, breaking up on Friday and returning to school until Halloween itself, Monday, October 31.

And Mansfield Museum is planning to keep children busy during the break with a host of activities.

A spokeswoman for the Leeming Street museum said: “We’re here for everyone. We’re a warm, safe space and can’t wait to welcome you soon.

"We are taking collections for local food banks during the school holidays and ask anybody that can, to donate tinned or packet foods when they visit.”

Halloween activities at the museum are free, accessible to all ages and run between 10am-noon.

On Tuesday, October 18, participants can make their own autumnal jar for decoration.

The following day, October 19, offers children and families the opportunity to make autumnal animal masks.

Thursday, October 20, is dedicated to autumn wreaths, with people invited to make seasonal wreaths from leaves.

On Friday, October 21, and sticking with the theme of leaves, participants are invited to create leaf mobiles as part of the half-term crafting sessions.

Halloween-themed crafting continues throughout the second week of the school holidays, as participants are encouraged to get into the spooky spirit.

The creation of floating ghosts will be the focus on Tuesday, October 25.

On Wednesday, October 26, those in attendance will create trick or treat bags, with Halloween mask-making on Thursday, October 27.

Spooky story time will complete the activities on Friday, October 28.